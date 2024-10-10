Dancer to visit Dunedin

Smitha Rajan. Photo: supplied

Internationally renowned performer and teacher Smitha Rajan is visiting Dunedin this month, hosted by Dance Otepoti and MāyāDharā International School of Indian Dance. An influential figure in the classical Indian dance tradition of Mohiniyattam, Rajan will be in the city from October 12-20, taking part in a series of workshops and performances.

Rajan has nurtured numerous students worldwide, through lecture demonstrations and master classes.

"I am delighted to be performing in New Zealand for the very first time and look forward to sharing my experience with the community of Dunedin," she said.

Rajan’s visit and programme of events is supported with funding from Otago Community Trust and MāyāDharā International Indian Dance School.

Programme:

October 12: Children’s Indian classical dance workshop (90 minutes), 2.30pm.

October 12: Mohiniyattam classical Indian dance workshop, 4pm.

October 13: Screening of documentary Mother of Mohiniyattam at Metro Cinema, 3pm.

October 19: Mohiniyattam performance, starring Smitha Rajan and students of MāyāDharā International Indian Dance School, 7.30pm, Trinity Catholic College Auditorium. Tickets via trybooking.com

October 20: Bharatanatyam classical Indian dance workshop (120mins), 10am.

October 20: Mohiniyattam classical Indian dance workshop (120mins), 1pm.

To register visit www.trybooking.com/nz/TZE