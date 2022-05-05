Davis to run for city council with Labour backing

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairwoman Joy Davis. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board chairwoman Joy Davis will run for the Dunedin City Council in this year’s local body election.

Mrs Davis said she was honoured to be endorsed by the Labour Party, alongside present city councillor Steve Walker.

"The Labour values of equal access, social justice and progressive change align with my own," she said.

"I look forward to being a part of a city council which continues to shape Otepoti Dunedin as an attractive, inclusive and accessible city."

Mrs Davis’ priorities for the upcoming triennium included continuing to grow the partnership with mana whenua, the George St upgrade, sustainable housing, public transport and place-based community development.

Mrs Davis was elected board chairwoman in 2019, was the deputy chairwoman in the previous triennium, and will not seek re-election.

She has led or served on a variety of community organisations, including school boards and emergency response groups.

She is also Otago Neighbourhood Support’s regional co-ordinator.

jessica.wilson@thestar.co.nz