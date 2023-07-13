Dawn ceremony farewells loved ones

Tūhura Otago Museum digital and interactive media manager Andrew Charlton surveys the blank canvas of the museum walls, which will light up on Matariki. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The white walls of Tūhura Otago Museum will become a wall of remembrance during tomorrow’s Matariki Ahuka Nui — Dawn Ceremony.

Last year’s ceremony was a first for the museum, and digital and interactive media manager Andrew Charlton was working late the night before putting the finishing touches to the projection of photos of those who had died.

As last year’s dawn ceremony began, Mr Charlton watched with trepidation, nervous about how it would be received.

"Because it is very sensitive when you are dealing with peoples’ loved ones and you want to be respectful."

However, the ceremony proved to be a very moving experience.

"Working on this project has been the highlight of my year, for the last couple of years," he said.

The animated projection was created using software called Unreal Engine, and depicted photos of loved ones dissipating into the stars.

This was the same software used in computer games and for creating backgrounds in movies.

The animation also included scenes to illustrate meanings behind the various stars in Matariki, such as Pōhutukawa, remembering those who have died since the last rising of Matariki, or Tipuānuku, the star associated with food grown in the earth.

To display the images, two powerful projectors supplied by Gravity Events have been set up in the museum reserve.

This year, about 160 images of those who have died in the last year will be displayed.

The dawn ceremony is expected to become a regular event in the museum’s calendar.

Matariki Ahuka Nui — Dawn Ceremony

Tūhura Otago Museum

Friday, July 14

6.45am-9am

Karakia, kapa haka performances, remembrance projection, free community breakfast.

In partnership with Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou, the Dunedin City Council and Tūhura Otago Museum.

