Descendants gather to remember crew

The Otago Military History Group, the Royal New Zealand Navy, Naval Reserve HMNZS Toroa, the Otago Officers’ Club and Volunteer Reserve Association joined forces to plan the reunion to remember those who died in the tragedy.
The service was led by MC retired warrant officer Graeme Harvey, who spoke of the 764 men who died in the HMS Neptune sinking and remembers those who had also served on other ships. Padre Rev David Crooke led the prayers for "those boys who died so long ago".
Among more than 100 people attending the service was a large contingent from the McPherson family, who were there in remembrance of their uncle Brian McPherson, who had lived at Macandrew Bay.
"It is so good that this memorial plinth is here and being used for a service like this. It has been a very special day," Ms McPherson said.