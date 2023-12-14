Descendants gather to remember crew

Maxine Purvis, of Dunedin, took part in Saturday’s HMS Neptune wreath laying service in memory of her uncle Reg Peat, of Dunedin, who died in the sinking of the ship during World War 2. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

Descendants and families of 150 New Zealand men — including 30 from Otago, killed in the World War 2 sinking of HMS Neptune, gathered in Dunedin last weekend for a reunion.

The Otago Military History Group, the Royal New Zealand Navy, Naval Reserve HMNZS Toroa, the Otago Officers’ Club and Volunteer Reserve Association joined forces to plan the reunion to remember those who died in the tragedy.

Royal New Zealand Navy Chief Petty Officer Tina Scadden stands in silence at the HMS Neptune memorial in the steamer basin, during Saturday’s solemn wreath laying service.

Along with a dinner and church service, the reunion weekend included a wreath-laying service at HMS Neptune memorial plinth at the steamer basin on Saturday morning.

The service was led by MC retired warrant officer Graeme Harvey, who spoke of the 764 men who died in the HMS Neptune sinking and remembers those who had also served on other ships. Padre Rev David Crooke led the prayers for "those boys who died so long ago".

Among more than 100 people attending the service was a large contingent from the McPherson family, who were there in remembrance of their uncle Brian McPherson, who had lived at Macandrew Bay.

Members of the McPherson family attend the HMS Neptune reunion at the weekend, attending Saturday’s wreath laying in honour of their late uncle Brian McPherson, of Macandrew Bay, who was a mid-shipman on HMS Neptune and died when it sank in December, 1941.

Dunedin woman Liz McPherson was among three sisters, two brothers, and their children and grandchildren, some of whom had travelled from the North Island to attend the occasion.

"It is so good that this memorial plinth is here and being used for a service like this. It has been a very special day," Ms McPherson said.

