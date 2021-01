A crowd of nearly 1000 flocked to the twenty20 Super Smash cricket matches between the Otago sides and their Central District counterparts at the University of Otago Oval on Friday.

The Otago Sparks women’s team had a seven-wicket win against the Central Hinds but the Central Stags beat the Otago Volts by 53 runs.

Reporter Shawn McAvinue photographed fans on the embankment enjoying the action.