Ensuring firearms are secure over summer

"Getting ready to head away for holidays can be a stressful time", Te Tari Pūreke — Firearms Safety Authority Partnerships director Mike McIlraith says.

"However, it’s important to take time to consider how firearms and ammunition will be transported, stored and used safely during your holidays.

"If you’re looking to travel with firearms, or you’ll be leaving them at home while you’re away, now is a good time to start thinking about logistics, before heading off on that well-earned summer break."

Travelling with firearms

- Firearms can not be left in a vehicle overnight. So, if you pack the vehicle the night before for an early start in the morning, make sure you leave time and space and pack your firearm just before you travel.

- Firearms must be transported out of sight. Dedicate a spot in the vehicle where they can not be seen if someone looks through the window.

- Firearms must either be inoperable (bolt out or trigger lock in) or in a locked container when travelling. Do both where you can.

- Ammunition must be transported separately to the firearm, and in a locked container if practical. This will make it more difficult to access both the firearm and ammunition if someone breaks into your vehicle.

- Firearms can only be left unattended in a locked vehicle for 60 minutes (while you are nearby). So, plan your meal and rest breaks accordingly.

Holiday storage

- Think about what you will do with your firearm once you get to your holiday destination. If you are staying with friends and family who own firearms, ask to use their storage.

- If you use a regular hut or crib, install a gun safe, a firearm rack or secure cable system.

- Steel cables and padlocks can help secure your firearm to the framing of a building, pipes or built-in furniture.

- Store vital parts and ammunition separately to your firearm.

Storing firearms at home

- Make your firearms and ammunition storage even more secure while you are away. Take the keys with you, cover up gun safes and ammunition storage — so they are not easily visible. Hide other valuable items like tools or electronics (thieves may start off looking for one thing and leave with your firearms instead).

- Consider installing an alarm, security cameras or sensor lights.

- Consider registering your firearms before you go on holiday. If you do get burgled and your firearms are stolen, the Firearms Registry will provide an accurate picture of which firearms were taken.