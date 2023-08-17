Event celebrates Pakistan self-rule

It was a day of celebration on Saturday as members of the Pakistani community gathered to commemorate Pakistan gaining independence from British rule on August 14, 1947.

Pakistan Association of Otago sports and wellness wing head Dr Zohaib Rana Amjad Ali said the main theme of the event in Urdu was "dil dil Pakistan, jaan jaan New Zealand".

"Which expresses gratitude for our Pakistani roots and for our home, New Zealand."

Events on Saturday included a community governance workshop organised by board chairman Dr Junaid Qureshi.

"The main message of our community governance workshop was to create effective leadership — we consider all our members as leaders."

An art exhibition was organised by art and culture wing head Dr Asrar Elahi.

Dr Ali said the art exhibition gave the community an avenue to express themselves through their art and calligraphy.

Children took part in cultural performances during an evening event at the Edgar Centre’s Metro Direct Lounge, including a crossover performance of Chinese traditional songs taught to the children by members of the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association.

Guest speakers included Dunedin City Council deputy mayor Sophie Barker, councillor Christine Garey, National MP Michael Woodhouse, Labour MPs Ingrid Leary and Rachel Brooking, Dunedin Chinese Gardens Trust chairman Malcolm Wong, Community Governance Aotearoa chief executive Rose Hiha-Agnew, Ministry for Ethnic Communities deputy chief executive Arthur Chin, Dunedin Senior Chinese Association president Weidi Xu, DCC community development team leader Dr Mai Tamimi and Dunedin Syrian Society president Wasim Askar.

In a recorded message, High Commissioner for Pakistan Murad Ashraf Janjua thanked the association for organising the event in celebration of independence.

"Today is an incredibly special day for all the Pakistanis around the globe, as we celebrate our independence and freedom with love, with pride, with dignity."

