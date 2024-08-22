Exhibition showcases award-winning artists

Otago Art Society councillor and exhibition lead for "The Ultimate Showcase" Rob McGee adjusts the placement of two works by New Plymouth artist Jasmine Middlebrook before the exhibition opens tomorrow. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Award-winning artists from across New Zealand are displaying their work from this week in the Otago Art Society’s "Ultimate Showcase" exhibition.

The showcase, which opens tomorrow and will run until September 21 in the society’s galleries at Dunedin Railway Station, features 77 paintings, photography, ceramics and sculptures by 49 artists from Auckland to Invercargill.

Otago Art Society councillor and exhibition lead Rob McGee said the artists who were invited to take part in the showcase had won awards in exhibitions during the past two years, and had been enthusiastic to contribute new works to be displayed.

"We had a great response to the invitation — all of the artists were thrilled to be asked and happy to be involved," Mr McGee said.

Among those whose work would be featured was New Plymouth artist Jasmine Middlebrook, Clyde artist Nigel Wilson and Dunedin artists Ana Teofilo, Mark Cowden, Tony Adamson and Sarah Freiburger.

There were no prizes on offer for the exhibition, "just the joy of being on the walls", although visitors to the exhibition would be encouraged to vote for their favourites in the people’s choice award, he said.

All of the works are for sale.

Preparing and hanging the works in the exhibition was a very big job, and was only possible because of the efforts of the society’s dedicated team of volunteers, Mr McGee said.

"It is so important to be able to call on people to help — the society is very much a volunteer-run organisation."

Otago Art Society administrator Jennifer Belt said 2024 was proving a very busy year for the society, including rewriting its constitution, welcoming four new councillors and a full calendar of exhibitions scheduled through to May 2025.

"We are also freshening up our gift shop with a new coat of paint to make things nice for the new season," Ms Belt said.

The society’s exhibitions were growing in popularity and visitor numbers were up 30% compared to last year.

"That’s very good to see, and shows that our offerings are proving popular with the public."

Planning was already under way for the society’s 150th anniversary exhibition, which would be held in 2026.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz