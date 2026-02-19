Fair to help young performers

Baking will be on offer at a Blanket Fair this Sunday. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

A community market to sell odds and ends will support budding entertainers.

A Blanket Fair taking place this Sunday will act as a fundraiser for ID Performance, a local group which nurtures young talent and gives them the chance to train or take the stage.

Committee organising member Casey de Blecourt said funds raised will go towards helping performers access competitions and opportunities that would otherwise be out of reach.

Stallholders plan to offer a range of items including pre-loved treasures, crafts, baking and small business products.

The Blanket Fair will take place on Sunday, from 10.30am to 1pm at the Taieri Bowling Club, Mosgiel.