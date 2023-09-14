Fascinating, rare showcase of baroque music

Brenda Harwood reviews Pimpinone: The Little Box of Operas at St Hilda’s Collegiate on Thursday, September 7.

Dunedin’s own boutique opera company Little Box of Opera gave audiences a rare showcase of baroque music with the staging of Telemann’s comic intermezzo Pimpinone for three performances last weekend.

Combining Telemann’s witty, fast-pace opera with interludes from Handel’s Concerto Grosso (Op 6), gave audiences a top-notch double serving of baroque enjoyment.

The Star went along to Thursday’s opening night performance of Pimpinone, directed by Jenny Burchell and featuring soprano Caroline Burchell in the role of waspish maid-turned-wife Vespetta, with tenor Federico Freschi as the hapless Pimpinone.

Both sang well and made the most of opportunities to bring this amusing story of "love" and finances to life.

With musical director David Burchell at the harpsichord, a string quartet comprising Tessa Petersen (violin), Ngaruaroha Martin (violin), Katrina Sharples (viola) and Ellen Walters (cello) provided sterling support throughout.

A few hiccups and nervous moments in the opening night performances were well-recovered by a focused and skilful team.

All in all, Pimpinone was a fascinating and entertaining glimpse into a rarely seen aspect of baroque opera performance.