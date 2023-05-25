Feasibility study in works for physio pool

Time ticks on for Dunedin’s physiotherapy pool.

The therapeutic pool has now been closed for two years since May 2021, following the failure of a heat exchanger.

Dunedin’s only therapeutic swimming pool, able to be heated to about 35degC, had been a valuable component of recovery from surgery as well as for people with lifelong disabilities for many years.

While the pool remained out of bounds behind locked doors, work has been progressing behind the scenes.

Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust secretary-treasurer Neville Martin said Dunedin project management firm Feldspar Associates was conducting a feasibility study of the pool to determine options for the future of public access to hydrotherapy in Dunedin.

It had assembled a team of consultants with expertise in swimming pool design and development to examine the state of the Physio Pool infrastructure, scope the cost of redevelopment, consider alternative sites, prepare modelling to assess long-term financial viability and supply recommendations to the trust.

A consultation group had been formed to supply feedback as the consultant team worked through the stages of the study.

Both Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and the Dunedin City Council were assisting by supplying information to Feldspar Associates.

It was anticipated the study would be completed by the end of the year.

Depending on recommendations from the study and the decisions of the trust, the next steps would be securing long-term site tenure, then fundraising, followed by detailed design and construction, Mr Martin said.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand owned the physio pool and executive director of corporate services for Southern, Nigel Trainor said no agreements had been reached with the trust, as the study had not yet been completed.

"At present, our physiotherapy outpatients are given a programme to follow if they require hydrotherapy, which they can use at the pool of their choice," Mr Trainor said.

