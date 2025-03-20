Fighters ready to make difference

Dunedin Kickboxing members will be stepping into the ring this weekend. Photo: supplied

Energy and anticipation are on the rise as seasoned and emerging fighters gear up for a charitable showdown this weekend.

Rattling its boxing gloves in the name of charity, Dunedin Kickboxing is once again encouraging its athletes up to step into the ring and make a difference.

The local gym is running Prize Fight Championship II on Saturday, March 22, at the Edgar Centre.

Organised by Dunedin Kickboxing owner Nick Taylor and his sister Aimee Taylor as well as other gym staff, the event will match local fighters from Dunedin Kickboxing with visiting athletes from around the country for a bout.

In the main event, International Sport Kickboxing Association (ISKA) South Island Champion Matt Eden, of Dunedin, will defend his title against Jayden Kani, of Christchurch. This will also be a King in the Ring 8 Man event qualifier.

Mr Taylor said all proceeds from the night will go to the Otago Community Hospice.

"We did the same event last year, which raised $5500 for them, so we are hoping to hit closer to $10,000 this year."

Tickets can be booked from iticket.co.nz and corporate tables are available by emailing dunedinkickboxing@gmail.com.

Door sales are also available on the night. Doors open at 5.30pm.