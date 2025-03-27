Fringe Festival wraps up with delightful, spectacular shows

An Enchantment of Nightingales

Two top-notch local singers performed superbly while embodying a pair of historic rival opera divas in Opera Otago’s delightful An Enchantment of Nightingales last Thursday at Hanover Hall.

A comic stage play wrapped around a series of Handel opera arias, An Enchantment of Nightingales was written by Emeritus Prof John Drummond and tells the story of the rivalry between two great opera sopranos, played by Claire Barton (mezzo soprano) and Rebecca Ryan (soprano).

Directed by James Adams, against an evocative backdrop, the pair sang a series of beautiful solo arias and duets while also making the most of fun and witty dialogue.

All Heroes

A futuristic comedy following a "very bad day" in the life of Jandoe Wilkins, in 2030, was presented by Dunedin’s SBZ Productions on Friday at the New Athenaeum Theatre.

Written by Sarah Barham, who also played the socially awkward Jandoe, the comedy also has Blaise Barham performing a series of weird and wonderful supporting characters, under the direction of John Goudge, with live musical accompaniment by Sam Meikle.

All Heroes was an intriguing mix of strange, amusing and thought-provoking.

Skylark

The enthusiastic team behind Brophy Aerials created a delightful and impressive showcase of cabaret-style dance, music, contortion and aerial silks performance in Skylark, staged at Errick’s on Saturday.

Introduced by MC Paul Smith, with mostly live musical accompaniment featuring local singer Sophie McCarlie, the large cast put their hearts into the spectacular show.

Director Rochelle Brophy’s fabulous costumes were the icing on the cake.