Funding approved for local projects

Otago Community Trust chairman Andy Kilsby. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Otago Community Trust approved funding of over $540,000 in support of a wide range of community projects, at its September meeting, held in Oamaru last week.

A focus of several of the successful applications was supporting initiatives that bolster local emergency service groups.

Dunedin-based Kaupapa Māori Health and Social Service provider Te Kāika received a $307,000 funding boost to assist with the fit-out of its Wellbeing Hub — specifically for specialist medical equipment.

Otago Community Trust chairman Andy Kilsby said it was pleasing to be able to support Te Kāika with its vision of establishing a one-stop shop where whānau could have all their needs met.

"A key strategic focus of Otago Community Trust is to support our priority community groups where we can and this well-designed, targeted, and inclusive hub has the potential to have a long-lasting, positive impact for improving and maintaining whānau wellbeing," Mr Kilsby said.

A $25,000 grant was approved to the Owaka Lions Club Charitable Trust, which will support the club to construct a purpose-built helipad for the Rescue Helicopter to land when patients need to be airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.

Other organisations benefiting from grants in September included a $42,000 grant for Waikouaiti School, to help with the development of a new pump track.

In total Otago Community Trust approved $544,160 to 26 organisations.

This follows a year of strong granting, despite market volatility, as shown in Otago Community Trust’s annual results, which were reported at the trust’s annual public meeting, at Oamaru Opera House.

In the year ending March 31, the Otago Community Trust approved $11.3 million in grants to more than 400 Otago community groups.

Mr Kilsby noted that the trust’s investment portfolio experienced a difficult year, leading to an overall return of -2.5%.

"2022 was a difficult year for investors across the board, given global economic conditions," he said.

While granting remained very strong, the trust’s net assets reduced to $284.9m, down from $308.6m in 2022. Considering the ongoing volatility in market conditions, prudence had led the trust to reduce the general granting budget for the coming year.

"Despite the challenges, we remain committed to supporting Otago communities and the wide variety of projects that continue to advance in and around Otago," Mr Kilsby said.

