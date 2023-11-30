Gamelan to be the star of the show

Rehearsing for a performance on Sunday are Puspawarna Gamelan orchestra members Nisa Widyastuti and Jacob Eikaas, 10. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A performance by the Puspawarna Gamelan orchestra will be at the centre of an afternoon of authentic Indonesian culture taking place this Sunday at Yours Cafe.

The group, led by Dr Joko Susilo, will perform contemporary and traditional pieces, including compositions by Dr Susilo as well as by the great Indonesian composer Nartosabdho.

"His music is followed by everyone," Dr Susilo said.

Gamelan, meaning "to hammer", refers to a traditional set of percussion instruments from Indonesia, with various styles originating from different regions.

The pieces in the Puspawarna Gamelan orchestra were Javanese gamelan, Dr Susilo said.

Member Wendy Lee said the group had members aged from 10 years old and up.

"This is a community group, so everyone is welcome to join."

The afternoon will be a great chance to spread the joy of gamelan, she said.

"It's a good opportunity to get everyone to come out and learn about the culture.

"We thought that it's a good event to really get people together and promote diversity and inclusion," she said.

People will be able to try Indonesian food alongside regular fare available at Yours Cafe.

A workshop will also take place after the performance for people interested in learning more about the instruments in the orchestra.

To register interest in the gamelan music workshop email wendy.lee@otago.ac.nz.

- Discover Gamelan: Sounds, Sights and Tastes of Indonesia

Sunday December 3

1pm to 3pm

Yours Cafe, 43 Moray Place.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz