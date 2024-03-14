Golden Age revisited

Dunedin musicians Alex Wolken and Karin Reid pay tribute to jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass in a boutique concert tomorrow evening. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Contemporary Dunedin-based musicians Reid+Wolken highlight the Golden Age of Jazz in a boutique tribute concert this Friday, from 6pm, at Trident House.

The show will focus on the duo’s repertoire of highly esteemed jazz legends of the 20th century — Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass.

The songs to be showcased have been selected from a range of studio and live albums, including Take Love Easy (1973), Sophisticated Lady (1975), Fitzgerald and Pass ...Again (1976), Speak Love (1983) and Easy Living (1986).

Vocalist Karin Reid and guitarist Alex Wolken pay homage to two of the "greats" who have influenced their own respective musical journeys, highlighting the swing and ballad tradition, especially the stripped back duo format where every musical nuance comes under the spotlight.

Reid and Wolken bring robust "chops" and experience to the project, which provides audiences the chance to hear the pure interplay of voice and guitar in a jazz context.

The one-off Ella and Joe show is an early evening gathering in the acoustically resonant setting of Trident House in Dunedin’s Vogel St area.

The duo are usually known for their "indie jazz-noir" sounds, characterised by a mix of reimagined jazz standards, modern jazz, and avant-tinged originals, coaxing rich and evocative harmonies and subtle grooves from their minimal set up.

Tickets available via https://events.humanitix.com/reid-wolken-play-ella-and-joe