Government to apologise

A national apology to survivors of abuse in care will be delivered by the Prime Minister in parliament on Tuesday, November 12.

Lead co-ordination minister Erica Stanford said it will be a very significant day for survivors, their families, whānau and support networks.

The government will livestream the apology at the Due Drop Events Centre in Auckland, Shed 6 in Wellington and the Christchurch Town Hall.

It is also offering to cover the costs of travel and accommodation for survivors who wish to attend Parliament or the event closest to their home address.

As many survivors may have never disclosed their abuse, no verification process will be undertaken for the expressions of interest.

To register ph 0800 717-017 (8.30am-4.30pm Monday-Friday) or email contact@abuseinquiryresponse.govt.nz