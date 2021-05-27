Grans read to children

Helen Cottle reads to children at Richard Hudson Kindergarten. Photo: Jessica Wilson

Dunedin Unesco City of Literature and SuperGrans have formed a new partnership.

This week SuperGran volunteers and local authors Kathryn van Beek and Emma Wood visited six South Dunedin kindergartens to read stories to children.

The authors read their books and then left copies at the kindergarten.

On Monday morning, Ms van Beek read her book Bruce Finds a Home to children at Richard Hudson Kindergarten.

The children enjoyed hearing the story and were especially excited to see a toy version of Bruce the cat.

Then, in smaller groups, SuperGran volunteers read other books.

City of Literature project co-ordinator Debbie Lancaster Gordon said the focus of the Readaloud programme was on sharing stories and the joy children experienced when they were read to.

It was lovely seeing children interact with the SuperGran volunteers, she said.

The kindergarten visits coincide with the National Library’s Read Share Grow programme.

The programme follows on from the City of Literature Primary Possibilities sessions for year 7 and 8 pupils held earlier in the year.

Later in the year, a programme for new entrants in South Dunedin schools will be held.