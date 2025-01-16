Half Light bring Celtic music tour to Dunedin

Celtic musicians Rennie Pearson (flute and whistle) and Bob McNeill (guitar) will perform at Dunedin Folk Club tonight. Photo: supplied

Touring Celtic duo Half Light will perform a one-off Dunedin show tonight, hosted by Dunedin Folk Club.

An international concert act, combining the talents of virtuoso flute and whistle player Rennie Pearson and guitarist Bob McNeill, Half Light play innovative, original Celtic music, along with a few selected traditional Irish tunes.

Soaring flute and whistles, sonorous guitars, great songs and thumping rhythms take the music to unusual places.

In a statement, Half Light said that both Pearson and McNeill were heavily involved in the folk music scene in New Zealand and Australia, and both had extensive touring experience as solo acts and as part of groups.

They are both leading experts on their respective instruments and have taught and performed together at New Zealand’s Irish music school Ceol Aneas, as well as at other festivals and workshops.

The duo released their debut EP Air in May 2023.

• Half Light perform from 7.30pm tonight, January 16, at Dunedin Folk Club, based at Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.— APL