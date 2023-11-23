Happy marriage

Native birds feature in Kaori Jackson’s painting Celebrating Kowhai Bloom, part of her exhibition now on show at Koru Gallery. Image: supplied

The beauty of Dunedin’s historical architecture combines with native wildlife in the whimsical, brightly coloured paintings of South Otago artist Kaori Jackson.

A new exhibition of Jackson’s work, entitled "Kaori at Koru", is running until November 30 at Koru Gallery, opposite the Dunedin Railway Station.

A self-taught Japanese-New Zealander, Jackson’s depictions of native forest birds and flowers are modern in style, while adhering to traditional principles, as used by her grandparents.

Jackson started painting her vibrant "Romantic Dunedin" series in 2018.