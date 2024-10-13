Health goes online

Dr Zuzana Oravcova-Wheeler (left) and health coach Ilse Erasmus are launching an online wellness programme. Photo: supplied

A new online holistic health programme, created by Dunedin and Otago health practitioners, is being launched this month, and locals are invited to sign up.

Dunedin lifestyle medicine specialist Dr Zuzana Oravcova-Wheeler and Queenstown and Dunedin-based certified health coach Ilse Erasmus have devised the "Spring into Wellth" programme, providing a a 21-day reset for whole-person health and wellbeing.

The pair formed a partnership and created the Real Wellth Collective in April, aiming to provide expert advice and support to help resolve a range of wellness and lifestyle issues.

The Real Wellth clinic is based at the Taste Nature Integrative Health centre in lower High St.

Dr Oravcova-Wheeler said the focus of the collective was on "elevating wellbeing with a holistic whole-person approach".

"It’s not just about the absence of disease, it’s about promoting optimal health — physically, emotionally, cognitively," she said.

The Spring into Wellth 21-day online programme, which will start on October 21, is a way for Dr Oravcova-Wheeler and Ms Erasmus to expand the reach of their wellness work to as many people as possible, in an accessible and affordable format.

"We know that people are busy, so our online programme is self-based and only requires about 15 minutes a day," Dr Oravcova-Wheeler said.

"We have been working for months on creating lots of learning bites on wellbeing and there is a huge amount of extra information available around how the body works."

Ms Erasmus said the programme would guide people through the "pillars of wellbeing" , which included physical and mental health as well as spiritual, environmental and social wellbeing.

"We are hoping through the programme to help people find their own solutions for what they are feeling and the issues they are wanting to address — so it is very self-driven in that way.

"We will also teach the principals of behaviour change — we are very passionate about spreading this knowledge to as many people as possible," she said.

Along with learning at their own pace, participants in the Spring into Wellth programme will also take part in three live online sessions, on Monday evenings, led by Dr Oravcova-Wheeler and Ms Erasmus.

"This will be a chance for people to connect and ask questions."

The programme was flexible enough that people could work through it as individuals, or form a team of friends, family or workmates for mutual support.

Dr Oravcova-Wheeler said the Spring into Wellth programme would hopefully be a stepping stone towards future projects to support people to improve their health and prevent disease.

For more information and registration, visit www.realwellth.health

