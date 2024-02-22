Highview Rest Home celebrates games win

Gathered to show off the magnificent trophy won by Highview Rest Home in the recent Phantom Games are residents (back row from left) Edna Wheeler, 84, Alan McMaster, 78, Margaret Taylor (83), (front) Louise Scott, 71, Olga Corlett, 94, holding the trophy, and Lindsay Miller, 79. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Residents of Highview Rest Home in Dunedin are enjoying bragging rights for the next year, after carrying off a magnificent trophy in the recent Phantom Games.

A fun competition between residents of the wider Dunedin area’s four Phantom Elder Care rest-homes — Bradford Manor, Highview and Thornbury House in Dunedin, and Ashlea Groves in Milton — the Phantom Games were held over several weeks and involved teams visiting each other’s homes to compete. Among the events residents took part in were egg and spoon races, snakes and ladders, bowls, guessing the song, Jenga, words games and more.

Highview Rest Home manager Lee Nicol said the games were a great success and gave residents the chance to meet other residents in the group and have fun together.

"It was a nice bonus that Highview was declared the winner and got to bring the trophy home," she said.

Highview resident Edna Wheeler said the most enjoyable part of the games for her was having the chance to spend time with fellow residents, catch up with some people she had not seen in a long time and make some new friends.

"It was also nice to visit the other homes and have a look around," she said.

"Having an event like this to be part of was a really good way to start the year."

Ms Nicol said the staff accompanying the residents during Phantom Games events were impressed by their knowledge, as well as their hand-eye co-ordination.

"Of course, the games were all about participation — although we do take pride in being No 1 for this year."

Highview Rest Home had a busy programme of activities planned for the year ahead, and had an active residents’ group that created its own activities.

"It’s nice for everyone to be busy and engaged in doing things they enjoy," she said.

