Hoopers Inlet waste options

A lively discussion of refuse and recycling services on the peninsula dominated the public forum of last Thursday’s Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting at Portobello.

Residents of Hoopers Inlet were in attendance to listen and ask questions of Dunedin City Council contract manager Andy De Bruin, who was invited to the meeting to provide answers about the planned new kerbside collection system and the recent upgrade of the Hoopers Inlet recycling centre.

Mr De Bruin outlined the new opt-in bin system for Hoopers Inlet, from July 1, which would include the same bins as other residents across the city — a refuse bin, recycling bin, a glass bin, and a garden waste bin. The smaller food scraps bins were only for multi-home developments, he said.

At Hoopers Inlet, the plan was for residents to have the choice to opt-in online for the rated kerbside collection to receive the full set of bins — although they would need to take the bins to a central collection point as the roads would not be safe for the trucks to do a house-to-house collection, Mr De Bruin said.

Alternatively, residents could take up an offer for a fortnightly collection of 80 litre black bags (not DCC bags) from the Hoopers Inlet recycling centre.

It was proposed that this bag collection service would operate on Wednesday mornings only, and would incur a fee of $5.20 per bag.

In addition, residents would need to deposit general recycling and glass at the recycling centre, he said.

Community board members and Hoopers Inlet residents had many questions and concerns about the proposed service, including how householders would get full, heavy bins to a central collection point, potential pressure on the recycling centre and the danger of fly-dumping.

They also asked how working residents could meet the Wednesday morning trucks during a two-hour window, and how the $5.20 bag payment could be accurately billed.

Potential solutions proposed by board members and residents included a large bin in the area (outside Hoopers Inlet, to avoid fly dumping and chaos) where bags could be dropped; allowing residents to buy stick-on labels for bags as payment so they would not have to meet a truck; or buying bags directly from the contractor.

They also called for the collection of bags to be made weekly.

Mr De Bruin listened carefully to the discussion, answered questions, and decided to take another look at the proposed service for Hoopers Inlet and to report back to board chairman Paul Pope and board member and Hoopers Inlet resident Cheryl Neill.

General business

The Otago Peninsula Community Board heard a report from emergency manager adviser Paula Cathie, who provided an overview of a draft community resilience guide, put together by Emergency Management Otago.

Covering the main points, including emergency preparedness for schools and businesses, improving communications in an emergency, and community ownership of responses, she asked the board to provide its feedback on the plan.

Looking at the Governance Support Officer’s report, the board discussed the $3,742.80 remaining in its Project Fund, including $1000 held over for its annual scholarship grant.

As no applications had yet been received for a scholarship, the board voted to extend the deadline for applications to the end of May, and to work on calling for applications.

Later in the meeting, the board also voted to donate $1000 towards Keep Dunedin Beautiful plans to update the Marne St bus stop mural.

