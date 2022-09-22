Hope blooms in springtime

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
About 200 students gathered last week under blossoming cherry trees outside the University of Otago clocktower for Hanami.
Organiser Haruko Stuart said after a long absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was "very special" to be able to run the traditional Japanese celebration of the blossoming of the cherry tree (sakura).
Spring was a symbol of hope in Japan.Everything starts in April, which is spring in Japan, so it is a symbol of a fresh start."
"But it was March and right after that the cherry blossom trees, sakura, bloomed fully, which gave them hope."
The event included performances by O-Taiko, Dunedin's taiko drumming ensemble, the sounds of the koto, or Japanese harp, and a chance to enjoy fresh sushi.
"This is very special after this, you know, pandemic and everything," she said.