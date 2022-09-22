Hope blooms in springtime

Organiser Haruko Stuart said this was the 11th time the Hanami event had been able to run, after a gap since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Simon Henderson

The delicate pink and white petals of cherry blossoms are a chance to put aside the worries of winter for the joys of spring.

About 200 students gathered last week under blossoming cherry trees outside the University of Otago clocktower for Hanami.

Organiser Haruko Stuart said after a long absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was "very special" to be able to run the traditional Japanese celebration of the blossoming of the cherry tree (sakura).

Spring was a symbol of hope in Japan.Everything starts in April, which is spring in Japan, so it is a symbol of a fresh start."

Drummer Nagisa Maekawa performs during the Hanami party.

When the great Tohoku earthquake and tsunami of 2011 struck people were devastated, she said.

"But it was March and right after that the cherry blossom trees, sakura, bloomed fully, which gave them hope."

The event included performances by O-Taiko, Dunedin's taiko drumming ensemble, the sounds of the koto, or Japanese harp, and a chance to enjoy fresh sushi.

"This is very special after this, you know, pandemic and everything," she said.

