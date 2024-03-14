Hope podcast can lessen financial stresses

Becky Runga hosts Broke to Brilliant on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A new podcast is encouraging New Zealanders to ditch financial stress and work towards their own versions of a rich life.

Broke to Brilliant is hosted on OAR FM by financial adviser Becky Runga, with support from Dunedin mortgage brokers Mortgage Me.

Ms Runga said that her passion for improving people’s financial literacy arose from her own struggles as a working mother.

"More recently, that struggle has become harder for everyone. There’s so much stress, anxiety and fear of failure that comes with money, and we just don’t need that in our life.

"If we can become proactive around financial health, we can avoid these things becoming a crisis."

The series examines our attitudes to money, what understanding of financial management we have inherited from parents and others, and what gaps in our understanding exist.

The aim was to take listeners on an inspiring and relatable money journey to transform financial literacy and confidence in New Zealand.

"There are many strategies we can use, starting small to begin with, to build towards getting in control of our finances."

Broke to Brilliant airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM on Thursdays at 5.30pm. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and all major podcast platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM