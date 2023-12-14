Households helping to brighten Christmas

Conrad Thomas, with the help of his niece Heidi Orr, 4, has transformed his South Dunedin home for Christmas. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

With Christmas just around the corner, many Dunedin residents are celebrating the festive season by decorating their homes.

In South Dunedin, a quiet street becomes a hive of activity.

Conrad Thomas has turned his small home into a twinkling wonderland.

This year his young niece Heidi Orr helped out.

Her favourite part of the display is an inflatable Santa climbing on to the roof heading for the chimney.

She said it took "like, 50 years" to set up all the decorations.

Mr Thomas said it was not quite that long, but he did start installing lights in November.

A main reason for creating the display each year was for young children such as his nephew and his niece Heidi.

He began creating elaborate lighting displays when he lived in Oamaru about four years ago.

When he moved to Dunedin to study he carried on the tradition.

Now living in a smaller house, he had decorations to spare.

There were "a lot more in the shed" than he could use, Mr Thomas said.

"But I don’t like to overcrowd it, I try to do it as tastefully as I can."

With an eye to detail, he spent quite a bit of time being precise with his decorations, including spacing strings of lights exactly 20cm apart.

"That is how tedious I am."

He also anticipated changes in weather, including using a hot glue gun to attach decorations to the house.

"Which is an interesting way to do it, but it works really well, especially in, like, gale force winds."

On Christmas eve it can get "pretty chaotic" as many people pass by to see the lights.

"On Christmas Eve we all come out here and give out lollies to the cars and stuff like that."

He has also gained the approval of his neighbours — who enjoy the social aspect of connecting with family.

"And I just love, you know, watching the kids and families."

Tonight all the flashing light settings on his house were being altered to a static setting as part of the Quiet Skies initiative.

This is a list of homes with displays turned to a still or slowly flashing setting, compiled by Sarah Thornton, who runs a Facebook page dedicated to Christmas light displays in Dunedin.

The Quiet Skies initiative started in 2019, when a mother whose child had photosensitivity processing issues got in touch asking if it was possible to get displays to be slowed down so their child could enjoy them, too, she said.

Alongside the list of homes that will be part of the Quiet Skies initiative, she also compiles a list of homes that have Christmas decorations.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAYS

103 Wickliffe Tce, Port Chalmers

8 Fairview Tce, Sawyers Bay

4 De Lacy St, Maia

451A North Rd, Normanby

18 Beechworth St, North East Valley

68 Campbells Rd, Pine Hill

7 Abbeyhill Rd, Pine Hill

79 Rudd Rd, Halfway Bush

92 Wakari Rd, Halfway Bush

6 Hanlon St, Halfway Bush

8 Hanlon St, Halfway Bush

27 Wakari Rd, Halfway Bush

3 Nairn St, Kaikorai

43 Glenross St, Glenross

62 Glenross St, Glenross

93 Glenross St, Glenross

2 Herron St, Brockville

12 Ipswich St, Bradford

11 Haig St, Mornington

79 Glen Rd, The Glen

15 Wills St, Balaclava

13 Cutten St, South Dunedin

19 Magdala St, Tainui

20 Magdala St, Tainui

103 Richardson St, St Kilda

13 Douglas St, St Kilda

2 East Ave, St Kilda

98 Fawcett St, South Dunedin

394 King Edward St, South Dunedin

35 Nelson St, South Dunedin

10 Forbury Rd, St Clair

33B Thorn St, Caversham

503 South Rd, Calton Hill

27 Orr St, Concord

4 Church St, Green Island

87 District Rd, Green Island

8 Matthew St, Abbotsford

29A North Taieri Rd. Abbotsford

24 Grandvista Dr, Abbotsford

9 Flower St, Fairfield

4 Sickels St, Fairfield

1 Centennial Rd, Fairfield

3 Vampire Rd, Waldronville

2A Braeside, East Taieri

23 Joe Brown Ave, Mosgiel

176 Gladstone Rd North, Mosgiel

5 McFadden Dr, Mosgiel

73 Owhiro Ave, Mosgiel

2 Oak Place, Mosgiel

23 Elmwood Dr, Mosgiel

62A Green St, Mosgiel

19 Thornly Park Ave, Mosgiel

4 Doon St, Mosgiel

8 Spey St, Mosgiel

28 Shaw St, Mosgiel

43 Carlyle Rd, Mosgiel

21 Tyne St, Mosgiel

16 Eden St, Mosgiel

7 Goodall St, Mosgiel

218 Gordon Rd, Mosgiel

54 Cherry Dr, Mosgiel

10 Cavan Pl, Mosgiel

14 Windermere Dr, Mosgiel

4 Ayrshire Dr, Mosgiel

13 Rentons Rd, Mosgiel

38 Stirling Cres, Mosgiel

42 Stirling Cres, Mosgiel

73 Stirling Cres, Mosgiel

12 Oban St, Mosgiel

10 Liddells Rd, Taieri Mouth

227 Union St, Milton

QUIET SKIES NIGHT — TONIGHT

451A North Rd, Normanby

98 Fawcett St, South Dunedin

394 King Edward St, South Dunedin

10 Montreal St, St Kilda

15 Crete St, St Kilda

9 Teignmouth St, Abbotsford

2A Braeside, Mosgiel

38 Stirling Cres, Mosgiel

13 Rentons Rd, Mosgiel

