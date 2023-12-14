Households helping to brighten Christmas

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In South Dunedin, a quiet street becomes a hive of activity.
Conrad Thomas has turned his small home into a twinkling wonderland.
This year his young niece Heidi Orr helped out.
Her favourite part of the display is an inflatable Santa climbing on to the roof heading for the chimney.
She said it took "like, 50 years" to set up all the decorations.
Mr Thomas said it was not quite that long, but he did start installing lights in November.
A main reason for creating the display each year was for young children such as his nephew and his niece Heidi.
He began creating elaborate lighting displays when he lived in Oamaru about four years ago.
When he moved to Dunedin to study he carried on the tradition.
Now living in a smaller house, he had decorations to spare.
There were "a lot more in the shed" than he could use, Mr Thomas said.
"But I don’t like to overcrowd it, I try to do it as tastefully as I can."
With an eye to detail, he spent quite a bit of time being precise with his decorations, including spacing strings of lights exactly 20cm apart.
"That is how tedious I am."
He also anticipated changes in weather, including using a hot glue gun to attach decorations to the house.
"Which is an interesting way to do it, but it works really well, especially in, like, gale force winds."
On Christmas eve it can get "pretty chaotic" as many people pass by to see the lights.
"On Christmas Eve we all come out here and give out lollies to the cars and stuff like that."
He has also gained the approval of his neighbours — who enjoy the social aspect of connecting with family.
"And I just love, you know, watching the kids and families."
Tonight all the flashing light settings on his house were being altered to a static setting as part of the Quiet Skies initiative.
This is a list of homes with displays turned to a still or slowly flashing setting, compiled by Sarah Thornton, who runs a Facebook page dedicated to Christmas light displays in Dunedin.
The Quiet Skies initiative started in 2019, when a mother whose child had photosensitivity processing issues got in touch asking if it was possible to get displays to be slowed down so their child could enjoy them, too, she said.
Alongside the list of homes that will be part of the Quiet Skies initiative, she also compiles a list of homes that have Christmas decorations.
CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAYS
103 Wickliffe Tce, Port Chalmers
8 Fairview Tce, Sawyers Bay
4 De Lacy St, Maia
451A North Rd, Normanby
18 Beechworth St, North East Valley
68 Campbells Rd, Pine Hill
7 Abbeyhill Rd, Pine Hill
79 Rudd Rd, Halfway Bush
92 Wakari Rd, Halfway Bush
6 Hanlon St, Halfway Bush
8 Hanlon St, Halfway Bush
27 Wakari Rd, Halfway Bush
3 Nairn St, Kaikorai
43 Glenross St, Glenross
62 Glenross St, Glenross
93 Glenross St, Glenross
2 Herron St, Brockville
12 Ipswich St, Bradford
11 Haig St, Mornington
79 Glen Rd, The Glen
15 Wills St, Balaclava
13 Cutten St, South Dunedin
19 Magdala St, Tainui
20 Magdala St, Tainui
103 Richardson St, St Kilda
13 Douglas St, St Kilda
2 East Ave, St Kilda
98 Fawcett St, South Dunedin
394 King Edward St, South Dunedin
35 Nelson St, South Dunedin
10 Forbury Rd, St Clair
33B Thorn St, Caversham
503 South Rd, Calton Hill
27 Orr St, Concord
4 Church St, Green Island
87 District Rd, Green Island
8 Matthew St, Abbotsford
29A North Taieri Rd. Abbotsford
24 Grandvista Dr, Abbotsford
9 Flower St, Fairfield
4 Sickels St, Fairfield
1 Centennial Rd, Fairfield
3 Vampire Rd, Waldronville
2A Braeside, East Taieri
23 Joe Brown Ave, Mosgiel
176 Gladstone Rd North, Mosgiel
5 McFadden Dr, Mosgiel
73 Owhiro Ave, Mosgiel
2 Oak Place, Mosgiel
23 Elmwood Dr, Mosgiel
62A Green St, Mosgiel
19 Thornly Park Ave, Mosgiel
4 Doon St, Mosgiel
8 Spey St, Mosgiel
28 Shaw St, Mosgiel
43 Carlyle Rd, Mosgiel
21 Tyne St, Mosgiel
16 Eden St, Mosgiel
7 Goodall St, Mosgiel
218 Gordon Rd, Mosgiel
54 Cherry Dr, Mosgiel
10 Cavan Pl, Mosgiel
14 Windermere Dr, Mosgiel
4 Ayrshire Dr, Mosgiel
13 Rentons Rd, Mosgiel
38 Stirling Cres, Mosgiel
42 Stirling Cres, Mosgiel
73 Stirling Cres, Mosgiel
12 Oban St, Mosgiel
10 Liddells Rd, Taieri Mouth
227 Union St, Milton
QUIET SKIES NIGHT — TONIGHT
451A North Rd, Normanby
98 Fawcett St, South Dunedin
394 King Edward St, South Dunedin
10 Montreal St, St Kilda
15 Crete St, St Kilda
9 Teignmouth St, Abbotsford
2A Braeside, Mosgiel
38 Stirling Cres, Mosgiel
13 Rentons Rd, Mosgiel