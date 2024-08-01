Impressive jump in nominations

A stunning response to the annual Keep Dunedin Beautiful awards has delighted organisers.

When nominations closed on Tuesday the total was almost twice that of last year.

In 2023, a total of 34 nominations came in; this year there were 62.

From the four categories in the awards, there were seven nominations for businesses, seven individuals, 17 schools and 31 community groups.

Although it had been hoped more individuals and businesses would have been put forward, all those named were highly regarded for their work in keeping the city beautiful, a KDB committee member said.

The winners will be announced at a function at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery on Friday, August 16.

