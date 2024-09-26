Innovative performance

Woodwind ensemble Calefax present a varied repertoire for Chamber Music New Zealand tomorrow in Dunedin. PHOTO: MAARTEN MOOIJMAN

Dutch woodwind ensemble Calefax, on tour across New Zealand with Chamber Music New Zealand, will showcase their innovative approach to performance for a Dunedin audience this week.

The five woodwind players — Oliver Boekhoorn (oboe), Bart de Kater (clarinet), Raaf Hekkema (saxophone), Jelte Althuis (bass clarinet), and Alban Wesly (bassoon), will perform at the Glenroy Auditorium tomorrow from 7.30pm.

Calefax has a reputation for energetic shows, impeccable musicianship and an engaging repertoire.

This tour features lyrical and dreamy fantasies by Bach and Schubert, and Debussy’s Suite Bergamasque.