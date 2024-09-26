Innovative performance

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dutch woodwind ensemble Calefax, on tour across New Zealand with Chamber Music New Zealand, will showcase their innovative approach to performance for a Dunedin audience this week.
The five woodwind players — Oliver Boekhoorn (oboe), Bart de Kater (clarinet), Raaf Hekkema (saxophone), Jelte Althuis (bass clarinet), and Alban Wesly (bassoon), will perform at the Glenroy Auditorium tomorrow from 7.30pm.
Calefax has a reputation for energetic shows, impeccable musicianship and an engaging repertoire.
This tour features lyrical and dreamy fantasies by Bach and Schubert, and Debussy’s Suite Bergamasque.