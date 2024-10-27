Intrepid medical student's epic run for rescue helicopter

Annise Boothroyd is planning to run the Great Walks for charity. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Why walk when you can run?

University of Otago medical student Annise Boothroyd is planning to run all of New Zealand’s Great Walks as a fundraiser for the Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

As a medical student interested in aeromedical rescue, she believed the trust was an organisation vitally important in facilitating safe access to recreation.

The run will comprise about 462km of trails across the country, including the Tongariro Northern Circuit, Lake Waikaremoana Track, Abel Tasman Coast Track, Routeburn Track and Rakiura Track.

For the challenge, she will also kayak the Whanganui River journey, which offers route options of either 87km or 145km.

Miss Boothroyd is combining both her love of the outdoors and her support of emergency services for this challenge.

She chose to raise funds for the rescue helicopters because she has been interested in emergency rescues since she was about 4 years old.

"I don’t know how it came about ... I like the intensity of it."

Miss Boothroyd is a New Zealand Army Reservist and a medic in the Royal New Zealand Army Medical Corps and the Southern Health Support Squadron.

"I joined last summer so I did the last basic training."

This meant, alongside her studies as a second-year medical student, she was taking part in weekly training and regular exercises for the reserves.

Miss Boothroyd will also be working for the New Zealand Defence Force during the summer, taking up an internship at the Directorate of Health.

She hoped her summer fundraising journey would inspire others to enjoy some of the Great Walks, highlighting the many ways people can access the outdoors and enjoy adventures alongside study or work.

"A lot of students talk about wanting to go out and do specific tracks.

"It is hard to balance it with studying and everything ... but it can be done."

The challenge will be an opportunity to highlight the beauty of the great outdoors, and she will share updates of her journey via social media.