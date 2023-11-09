Jazz quintet at Dish Cafe

Isaac Randel and a group of Wellington and Dunedin musicians will perform this at tomorrow’s jazz pop-up night as Quintet Mains de Trombone. PHOTO: STAR FILES

Isaac Randel, the tenor saxophonist who launched the pop-up series of gigs at the Dunedin Jazz Club, is back at the Dish Cafe with a new band to close out the year.

Randel will appear as part of the Quintet Mains de Trombone tomorrow, from 7pm.

The name of Quintet Mains de Trombone is inspired by the grandfather of Wellington trombonist Louis Holland, who apparently played the trombone so much the instrument was glued to his hands.

Also travelling from Wellington is drummer Ateo Buhne, who is known for playing in a variety of bands and styles.

The lineup also includes Dunedin locals Jack Ta on piano and Darcy Monteath on bass.

Quintet Mains de Trombone explore the rich tradition of bebop and include original compositions by Randel and Holland, both students at the New Zealand School of Music.

They also pay homage to the sub-genre of "hard bop", known for its fusion of bebop’s speed and complexity with the rhythms and grooves of modal music.

Doors open at 6pm tomorrow at The Dish, 8 Stafford St. Tickets online at dunedinjazz.club