Last of the summer strolls

PHOTO: KIRSTY VAN ROYEN

Members of the Caversham Harrier & Athletic Club’s Summer Walking group gather at the Aramoana Domain for the group’s final walk of the season.

Member Keiran Columb said 13 members began at the beach, passed sunbathing seals and took in views of the sheer cliffs, lighthouse and the royal albatross colony before heading along salt marsh vegetation to Moana St and walking through the Aramoana Domain, observing native dunes and birdlife along the way.