Thursday, 16 June 2022

Learn Hindi language, culture

    1. The Star

    A native Hindi speaker from Mumbai is inviting OAR FM listeners to take an enriching journey to connect Hindi-speaking communities of New Zealand.

    Richa Berde moved to Dunedin in February, 2020, to pursue her studies in tourism, soon finding herself confined to hostel accommodation through a nationwide lockdown.

    The experience was made especially challenging by her distance from family and friends, and her sense of disconnection from her homeland.

    Ms Berde said "Enrich with Richa" (every second Thursday at 8.30pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM) was for anyone interested in learning Hindi along with the cultural aspects of the language. See www.oar.org.nz for schedule.

    By JEFF HARFORD

    Community Liaison, OAR FM

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter