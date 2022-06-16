Learn Hindi language, culture

A native Hindi speaker from Mumbai is inviting OAR FM listeners to take an enriching journey to connect Hindi-speaking communities of New Zealand.

Richa Berde moved to Dunedin in February, 2020, to pursue her studies in tourism, soon finding herself confined to hostel accommodation through a nationwide lockdown.

The experience was made especially challenging by her distance from family and friends, and her sense of disconnection from her homeland.

Ms Berde said "Enrich with Richa" (every second Thursday at 8.30pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM) was for anyone interested in learning Hindi along with the cultural aspects of the language. See www.oar.org.nz for schedule.

By JEFF HARFORD

Community Liaison, OAR FM