Listening to the songs of nature

Native bird species, such as the tui, can be discovered while enjoying the Bird Count Trail. Photo: supplied

When it comes to the great city versus country debate I have always had a foot in each camp.

While I enjoy regular opportunities to escape the metropolis and immerse myself in vast country vistas, the call of the city always draws me back.

I love the sounds of a bustling city like Dunedin, where the rumble of trucks and the clanging of construction are interspersed with the clarion calls of emergency sirens.

But sometimes it is great to focus your ears on the more delicate sounds of birdsong, and thanks to recent pest eradication efforts in Dunedin’s town belt, more and more exotic calls can be detected if you just take a moment to observe.

The Bird Count Trail is a series of ten bird count stations, marked by posts and informational signage spaced about 200m apart along Queens Dr, starting at Prospect Park and ending near Maori Rd.

People can walk the whole trail or simply stop at any of the stations and listen to the local birdcalls for five minutes.

Point a cellphone at QR codes at the stations, and an app opens with simple monitoring instructions, along with images and audio clips of bird songs and calls.

Not only do participants get to enjoy the serenity of the Town Belt, but they also contribute to a greater understanding of the area’s biodiversity and help guide future conservation planning.

I have found the experience a very relaxing and meditative journey.

Taking a moment to be still and listen is a wonderful way to slow down and experience the splendour of nature.

You can easily access the trail from central locations such as the Octagon or the Dunedin Railway Station.

There is no need to stick to a particular routine, and anyone can take part in the five-minute bird count, even if they are visitors to the city or only occasionally walk the trail.

Not only is it a great way to enjoy a different aspect of the inner city, but it is also a marvellous mental health boost.