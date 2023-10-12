Live art to be featured

In a live art demonstration as part of Tūhura Otago Museum’s iNDxexhibition programme, Dunedin artist Tom Fox will showcase his unique talent by creating a large-scale portrait using fingertips and chalk.

Fox graduated from the Dunedin School of Art and has honed his skills in photography, painting, tattooing and large chalk, pastel and paper creations.

Central to his artistic exploration is the profound impact of trauma and sensory conditions on personal worldviews. He likens his technique to "painting in pixels", constructing discernible forms from the abstract.

Each piece becomes a reflection of an abstract experience, aiding in its comprehension.

He believes his art offers a glimpse into his sensory abstraction’s tumultuous nature, allowing for mutual understanding. Fox will be working on his portrait this weekend from 10am to 5pm.