Living a double life: uni student joins Reserves

NZ Army Reserve Force soldier, Private Leah Miles, tackles the challenges of a different type of field. Photo: supplied

Making her mark on a number of fronts is University of Otago student Leah Miles.

As well as studying towards her bachelor of science majoring in psychology and minoring in sports and exercise sciences, she also works part time at the university gym, is a member of the Otago Spirits women’s rugby team and is a NZ Army Reserve Force private.

The motivation to join the Reserves came from some of her workmates who were already serving in it and thought the 20-year-old would enjoy a taste of military life.

"They said they really loved the training, the challenges and the friendships, and thought I’d really enjoy it, so I contacted my university careers adviser to find out more," Pte Miles said.

She said potential recruits should have a mindset of "being comfortable with being uncomfortable, enjoy every day and expect the unexpected".

Over lockdown in 2021, Pte Miles and a fellow Spirits team member temporarily flatted together, so they could begin their training regime at 6am every morning.

"I’d never done anything remotely like what I did on recruit training but I really loved and thrived on the challenges," she said.

"There are times when you are going to feel out of your depth but it’s all worth it in the end."

Some of the life skills she gained from being in the reserve force included organisational strategy, self-confidence, communication and tolerance towards others .

Each Reserve Force company had its own training programme in line with its battalion’s training focus.

Company level training typically occurred one weekend a month with platoon level training occurring once a week.

"My parents are super proud of me.

"They thought some of the stories sounded funny, and could not believe I had lived this whole different life over the summer."