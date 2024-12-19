Long-standing chairman hands over reins

Stepping down ... Greater Green Island Community Network board chairman Steve Hayward (centre) has stepped down, handing the reins to network manager Ben McKenzie (left) and new co-chairs Melanie McNatty (right) and James Crawford (not pictured). PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

After decades at the heart of the Green Island community, retired Green Island School principal Steve Hayward has stepped down as chairman of the Greater Green Island Community Network (GGICN).

After retiring as principal two years ago, Mr Hayward continued his community efforts, helping to shepherd the network’s latest projects — developing a barbecue and stage at the Green Island Memorial Gardens and establishing the Wheako Project for local youth — across the line.

However, since making the move to Oamaru six months ago to be nearer to family, Mr Hayward made the decision to step down as chairman, handing over the reins of the organisation to new co-chairs Melanie McNatty and James Crawford, as well as GGICN manager Ben McKenzie.

Mr Hayward told The Star, having completed the Green Island Memorial Gardens project and established the Wheako Project, which was supported by an Otago Community Trust community funding grant of $644,859, it felt like the right time to depart.

‘‘We had a number of important network projects under way, so it was good to maintain that stability while we worked through them,’’ he said.

‘‘We have always had a very strong and stable board, so I’m certain that they will continue to do a great job of moving forward with new projects and support for the Green Island community.

‘‘Local people have always had trust in us, and we have done what we said we would do — we have delivered projects on time and under budget, always with the support of our community.’’

Work to establish the Greater Green Island Community Network began in 2011 and the organisation was formally established in 2013 to advocate on behalf of the suburbs of Abbotsford, Burnside, Brighton, Concord, Fairfield, Green Island, Ocean View, Waldronville and Westwood.

The aim of the GGICN was to foster a strong community which worked together to develop its own solutions and looked after its neighbourhoods.

In 2014, the GGICN secured funding from the Department of Internal Affairs Community Development Fund to employ a community worker for three years. Presbyterian Support Otago and Green Island police also lent their support.

The network was formalised and registered with the Charities Commission in 2016, and is among the group of community networks which have received funding in recent years from the Dunedin City Council’s Place-based Community Grants Fund.

Mr Hayward was appointed the first GGICN chairman in 2016, and has held the role ever since.

His fellow board members, including new co-chairs Melanie McNatty and James Crawford and committee members Anglican Vicar General Jan Clark, Abbotsford School principal Stephanie Madden and Amanda Reid, are also long-standing members.

Green Island police Senior Constable Mark Tuten has come on board more recently, having replaced former Senior Constable Fred Jansen.

Mr Hayward was proud of the GGICN’s many achievements, including successfully lobbying for the construction of three roundabouts at busy local intersections, fundraising for the installation of a $230,000 playground at Memorial Gardens, supporting the establishment of the Green Island Shed and Community Garden, raised pedestrian crossings, street beautification and the creation of the annual Greater Green Island Get Together.

‘‘Our progress was slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic, which curtailed large community events, but things are moving forward again now,’’ he said.

‘‘And, from the survey we completed during the pandemic, we have gathered good data on what the community experienced during Covid.

An important aspect of the GGICN’s approach has been to survey its local communities to learn about which issues are of most importance to residents and to gain feedback and project ideas.

Mr McKenzie said, now that the latest projects had been completed and the network had moved to its new offices in the former Green Island Medical Centre, it was time to focus on the way forward.

‘‘We will be continuing to work hard on the Wheako Project and will be seeking community feedback at next year’s Greater Green Island Get Together and through a new community survey in 2025,’’ he said.