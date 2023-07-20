Matariki concerts thrill for conductor

Conductor Brent Stewart. PHOTO: LATITUDE CREATIVE

Stepping up to lead the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra’s intimate Celebrating Matariki — Whakanuia Matariki matinee concerts this weekend is a joy for Wellington-based guest conductor Brent Stewart.

Returning to the city to conduct the DSO for the second time, Stewart is delighted to be involved in the concert showcasing the gentle, haunting sounds of taonga pūoro (traditional Māori instruments), featured in an array of New Zealand compositions performed with the orchestra by Ariana Tikao.

The matinee concerts, to be held this Saturday, at 5pm, and Sunday, at 3pm, will be held at the King’s & Queen’s Performing Arts Centre.

"Having the concerts in the smaller space, and giving the taonga pūoro the gentlest of amplification, will really help to bring the beautiful, unique sounds of these instruments to the fore," Stewart said.

Taonga pūoro performer Ariana Tikao. PHOTO: EBONY LAMB PHOTOGRAPHY

The concerts’ music depicts aspects of darkness and the night sky, in keeping with Matariki celebrations, and includes the pieces Manaaki by Tikao and Phil Brownlee, Night Song by Larry Pruden, Glimmer of Blue by Brigid Bisley and a commissioned piece by Dame Gillian Whitehead.

Entitled Ngā Whetū o Matariki — Stars of Matariki, the work was created by Dame Gillian over summer in collaboration with Tikao and focuses on some of the stars in the Matariki cluster, and incorporates the "call and response" of the Māori karanga (chant of welcome).

"It’s wonderful to be able to perform this piece, which has been written specifically for the smaller, matinee orchestra — so I think it should work really well," Stewart said.

After arriving in Dunedin on Monday and starting work with the DSO that night, Stewart was looking forward to bringing Tikao into the mix as the week of rehearsals progressed.

"It’s quite exciting to be working with Ariana and the taonga pūoro — it’s not our daily bread and butter," he said.

"The timbre of the instruments is so unique; the way they are pitched and how the sound falls away like a voice is so beautiful when combined with the orchestra," he said.

Stewart is equally thrilled to be conducting one of Mozart’s greatest symphonies, the exuberant, energetic Symphony No 41 Jupiter, in the concerts’ second half.

"When I was a youngster, I used to buy Naxos CDs that would feature works by many composers, and one of the first ones I found was Mozart — and it included the Jupiter symphony," he said.

"I listened to it over and over again, and just loved it — it is just such a brilliant symphony.

"It will be a lovely walk down memory lane to return to it in these matinee concerts."

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz