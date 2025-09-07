Close encounters with cats on offer at show

Maine coon cat "Nigel" (Vladimir Limerick), owned by Vicki Walls, will be available for pets in Jase's Cuddle Corner at the Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show on September 14. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cat lovers will flock to Mosgiel next weekend for a close encounter with rare and exotically beautiful cats in the popular annual Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show.

Up to 70 cats and kittens will be on display at the show, ranging from the spectacular Maine coons, ragdolls and Persians, to the slinky Siamese and Burmese and the adorable Devon Rex.

The cat show will be held from 10am to 3pm next Sunday, September 14, at Taieri Bowling Club, Wickliffe St, Mosgiel, and will include a handful of stalls and food trucks in the carpark.

Southern Cross Cat Club vice-president and cat show manager Robyn Broughton said the event usually attracted hundreds of visitors, so to help manage the flow of people, it would be divided into two main areas — one for long-haired cats and one for short-haired cats.

"Hopefully this will help to keep things moving nicely, so everyone can get to enjoy looking at the many beautiful cats," Mrs Broughton said.

In response to public demand, the cat show will also feature "Jason’s Cuddle Corner" — an area where Christchurch man Jason Ferrier would have relaxed, friendly cats available for people to touch.

"These cats are happy to meet people, so visitors can get close and give them a pat," Mrs Broughton said.

The Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show is a four-ring competition show, with judges assessing the cats in accordance with breed standards and giving championship points.

The judges will be Australian judge Sue Thomas, New Zealand judges Sue Ford, Roy Griffiths, and David Crymble, along with trainee judge Trudy Taylor, of Dunedin.

The show will also include a domestic and companion cat section, where anyone can enter their cat — provided it is temperamentally suited to being in a cat show.

The public can vote for their favourite cat in the "people’s choice" section.

Mrs Broughton said the club aimed to keep the show as affordable as possible, with entry costs $8 for adults, $2 for children, and $15 for families (two adults and up to four children). Eftpos will be available.

The Southern Cross Cat Club was founded in 1976, originally as a club for long-haired cats, but later became an all-breeds club. It has hosted a cat show every year for decades — apart from when interrupted by Covid. "Our aim is to highlight the many beautiful breeds of cats out there," Mrs Broughton said.

The show is also the club’s major fundraiser for the year, along with selling calendars and cat toys at local markets.

Mrs Broughton said the set-up of the show was assisted by cadets from the No.42 City of Dunedin Squadron, Air Training Corps, who would also be helping on the door.

"They are a huge help to us — we couldn’t do it without them."

