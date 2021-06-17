Memorial wall delay disappoints

Delays and site confusion over where a memorial wall will be built at the East Taieri Cemetery have disappointed a Mosgiel woman.

Sixteen months ago, Margaret Van Zyl approached the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board for support for the project. This was given and $20,000 set aside for the work.

She attended the board meeting last week and reported that there had been delays, mainly because the location she and her group favoured had been accepted in January and then turned down in favour of one mooted by the Dunedin City Council’s parks and reserves department.

"Our site was completely ignored,’’ she told the board.

Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) was used in mid-January to check there were no graves or pipes under her group’s site and although it was believed clear, subsequently a pipe was discovered and the DCC suggested a new site nearby.

"I found that very peculiar.’’

She was concerned that the new site near the information kiosk was boggy and would need stabilisation before the memorial wall could be erected.

The board appointed Brian Peat to act as a liaison between Mrs Van Zyl and the DCC.

- By Gillian Vine