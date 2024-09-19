Mid-Autumn Festival springs forth

PHOTO: SIMON HENDESON

Dunedin Senior Chinese Association members (from left) Haogui Chen, Judy Wang, Jian Rong Pan, Weidi Xu, Sue Chan, Sally Chen and Zhao Li Fang rehearse for their Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese National Day event taking place on Saturday, from 1pm to 3.30pm at Trinity Catholic College.

All are welcome at the event which includes performances from Chinese cultural groups and a variety of other groups including Abbotsford Kindergarten, Mosgiel Brass Band, Columba College, Bennett School of Ballet and Jazz and Kadodo West African Drum and Dance.

The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival is an important time in the Chinese calendar when people give each other mooncakes, which represent the time of year when the moon is at its fullest.

The mooncakes are made with red bean paste and egg yolk, and there will be a chance for people to try them during the event.