Mitre 10 gets behind Relay for Life

Celebrating the return of Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin as a major partner for next month’s Cancer Society Dunedin Relay for Life, are (back, from left) Mitre 10 Mega reset team member Lacey Taylor, Cancer Society Otago & Southland events manager Emma Anderson, Mitre 10 Mega retail sales manager Nic Fallows, (front, from left) marketing co-ordinator Hannah Greenheld, promotions co-ordinator Nikita Gibson and garden centre team member Darryn Jones. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin is stepping up to throw its support behind the Cancer Society’s Dunedin Relay for Life, by returning as a major partner for next month’s event.

Cancer Society Otago & Southland events manager Emma Anderson said Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin had supported Relay for Life as it negotiated the difficult Covid years, with their restrictions and cancellations, so this year would be the first time the partnership would be a feature of an "in-person" relay.

The 12-hour Dunedin Relay for Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 10am to 10pm, at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Mitre 10 Mega marketing co-ordinator Hanna Greenheld said the company believed in "investing in and rallying our local community for meaningful causes, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our values".

"Many of our team members hold deep personal ties to those impacted by cancer, which makes this collaboration even more special and heartfelt for us."

Along with promoting the event and fundraising, a team of Mitre 10 Mega staff members will also be involved in the Relay for Life.

"Our staff are really keen to be involved in the Relay for Life, and to join in all the fun on the day," Ms Greenheld said.

Relay For Life — Te Ara Toiora is a community event that gives everyone a chance to celebrate people affected by cancer and their carers, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and fight back by raising awareness and funds for the Cancer Society. Relay events are held in centres throughout the country.

Ms Anderson said 70 teams had already signed up to be part of the Dunedin Relay for Life, which was a "fantastic response" from the community. Team numbers would be capped at about 75, so those wanting to take part were urged to sign up quickly.

"This year, people can sign up as teams or as individuals, and the Cancer Society will be in touch about combining people together into teams," she said.

The Dunedin Relay for Life will be opened at 10am by relay ambassador Tamsyn Hayes and the first "celebration" lap will be led by people living with cancer and their carers, before all of the teams join in to embark on 12 hours of circling the track.

Spirits are kept high throughout the event with live music and entertainment from local performers, co-ordinated by Kelvin Cummings, and there will be activities and food available throughout. Teams can also bring picnics to enjoy.

Ms Anderson said a fun new feature of this year’s Dunedin Relay for Life would be an "intergenerational lap" at 2.30pm, which would involve early childhood centres and retirement villages.

"We are inviting them to come and do one lap, so they can have the joy of being part of Relay for Life without having to be there for hours," she said.

"It’s all part of trying to make the event as inclusive as we can, for everyone."

During the Relay for Life, children will also have access to the playing field in the centre of the stadium, to kick balls around and have fun.

As darkness falls, participants will come together for the poignant candlelight ceremony, which honours those affected by cancer and remembers those who have died.

The Dunedin Relay for Life will finish on a high at 10pm with the closing ceremony.

For more information, visit https://relayforlife.org.nz/o/dunedin-relay