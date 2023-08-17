Simon Henderson looks at highlights from the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board.

- The Rotary Club of Mosgiel has been granted $1000 by the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board towards the costs of maintaining 17 planter boxes in the shopping areas of Gordon Rd and Factory Rd. Club member John van Delft said the planter boxes were first installed 12 years ago and were replanted twice a year, in spring and in autumn, and club volunteers maintained them each week.

- Ideas for space for teenagers at Te Puna o Whakaehu (Mosgiel pool) were presented to the board during the public forum. Local resident Jocelyn Frost made some suggestions to improve opportunities for young people including setting aside times for space in the big lane pool for 13-18 year olds and providing equipment for sports including water polo, underwater hockey and water basketball.

- Updates on housing redevelopment by Kāinga Ora in Mosgiel were presented to the community board.

Kāinga Ora community engagement and partnerships manager Nicola Pinfold and stakeholder relationships manager Suzanna Turner said plans in the area included working with the local community to develop a Murray St neighbourhood plan to uplift and transform the area, including 74 of 245 Kāinga Ora homes in Mosgiel. Redevelopment in Mosgiel included 10 homes completed last year, 25 homes in construction, 20 homes about to start construction and a further 20 homes in early stages of planning. There were also 24 homes that had been bought by Kāinga Ora.

- The Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board has granted funds of $850 to the Festival of the Plain for a Christmas family night on December 16.

- A motion to provide funds of $2363.25 to the Rotary Club of Mosgiel on behalf of the Silverstream Beautification Planting Group failed. Board members had concerns about damage to the plants by potential work to reduce gravel buildup in the Silver Stream by the Otago Regional Council.