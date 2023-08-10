Multi-art form work tells epic tale

Photo: supplied

An epic tale of temptation, love and greed is at the heart of a new multi-art form work Hine Hōia, being presented by Chamber Music New Zealand in Dunedin next week.

A collaboration between CMNZ, Christchurch-based writer-director Juanita Hepi, circus arts specialist Danny Lee Syme, and composer Hamish Oliver, Hine Hōia combines storytelling, taonga puoro, circus arts and live music.

The original score has been written with room for improvisation, allowing the ensemble of Mahina-Ina Kingi-Kaui (taonga puoro), Reuben Derrick (clarinet, saxophone), Hamish Oliver (keyboard, electronics), Seta Timo (bass), and Jono Blackie (drums, percussion) to take an active part in the storytelling.

Regan Taylor will be kaiwhakataki/narrator, with Tōmairangi Paterson-Waaka in the role of Hine, and Lee Syme as Te Taipō/The Devil.

Hine Hōia will be performed next Wednesday, August 16, from 7.30pm at Kings and Queens Performing Arts Centre, Bay View Rd.