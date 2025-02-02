Murder mystery provides hands-on experience

Students taking part in the University of Otago Science Academy are tasked with solving a murder using DNA. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

There’s been a murder!

Students taking part in the University of Otago Science Academy were surprised to discover teaching fellow Karen Knapp "brutally murdered" at the entrance to the genetics lab.

She was stabbed to death with a pipette and her body was covered in strange blue cells.

A box of lab growth hormones, a sandwich box, a lab notebook detailing strange genetic experiments, a blood stain and fingerprints were at the scene.

Senior teaching fellow Gillian Mackay said students had to collect DNA samples from the evidence to help solve the crime.

"They have been learning how to detect DNA using gel electrophoresis."

This technique was used to image DNA and determine the different sizes of DNA fragments.

Luckily, this was just a student exercise, and Dr Knapp was perfectly fine.

But the experience helped students to understand how DNA could help solve real-world crime.

Student EJ Sigue, 17, said he had enjoyed the summer school.

"I’m making a lot of good bonds, not only with other students, but with mentors as well.

"I think all of the classes have been really interesting."

Learning anatomy and physiology was a highlight.

"We got to learn the human body, the knee joint system, different ligaments, bone structures and then we got to apply that in physiology.

"And we got to learn about the sensory nervous systems, and did a lot of practical activities with that."

He had enjoyed the camp and discovering the facilities at the university, EJ said.

He was interested in studying medicine next year.

"If you want to go into medicine, there is biochemistry and there is anatomy.

"If you want to go into other sciences, you can as well, so it is very open for those who have different vocations," he said.

The annual Science Academy is run as an opportunity for students from rural and smaller communities to experience a range of university subjects.

Director Stephen Broni said the 58 students taking part this year had all been identified by their teachers as potentially high achievers.

The main goals of the academy were to help them excel in their final year of high school science and prepare them for the transition to tertiary education.

That year, a high number of students had expressed interest in genetics, Mr Broni said.

He thought that might reflect the growing interest in or realisation of the increasing role that genetics was playing in big issues such as disease prevention and control, as well as gene editing technology.

Part of the academy was a science communication project, in which students presented a podcast, public talk, museum show or short science film.

This year, a record number of students opted for the short science film option.

Mr Broni said that was heartening, given the role social media sites such as Facebook and TikTok had been playing in the dissemination of misinformation in recent years.

"Having aspiring young scientists keen to learn and become proficient in promoting good science in a short three-minute format, I think is very heartening for the future."