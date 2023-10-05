New Cuddle Cots blessed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three new Cuddle Cots for support parents coping with the loss of their pēpi (infant) have been given a blessing at Dunedin’s Queen Mary Maternity Centre.
A Cuddle Cot is designed to maintain a cool environment for stillborn babies, so parents experiencing a stillbirth can spend time with their pēpi.
Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand has funded the purchase of three new cots to replace ones which were no longer suitable for medical use.
Dunedin Hospital is one of several New Zealand hospitals with Cuddle Cots, in Queen Mary Maternity Centre and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.