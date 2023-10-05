New Cuddle Cots blessed

Gathered for the blessing of the new Cuddle Cots are (from left) chaplains Alison Latton and Vivienne Galletly, midwife manager-secondary tertiary maternity services Fiona Thompson, midwifery adviser-maternity quality and safety programme Mel Rackham, Emmerson Morgan and her son Kees Davidson, Sonya Shanks, Shannon Hodson and her baby William Spelman and daughter Emily Clarke and Queen Mary midwife manager Adele McBride. Photo: supplied

Three new Cuddle Cots for support parents coping with the loss of their pēpi (infant) have been given a blessing at Dunedin’s Queen Mary Maternity Centre.

A Cuddle Cot is designed to maintain a cool environment for stillborn babies, so parents experiencing a stillbirth can spend time with their pēpi.

Te Whatu Ora-Health New Zealand has funded the purchase of three new cots to replace ones which were no longer suitable for medical use.

Dunedin Hospital is one of several New Zealand hospitals with Cuddle Cots, in Queen Mary Maternity Centre and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.