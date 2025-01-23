New website designed around accessibility

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
To begin the process, OAR operations director Domi Angelo-Laloli engaged local "accessibility champions" to review the station’s existing website and establish a wish list of features that would unlock the site’s potential.
Their perspectives ranged from lived experience of visual impairment to the professional expertise of an access consultant and educator.
Mr Angelo-Laloli said what people expected from a website had changed over time, as had the ways they were consuming media.
"We wanted the website to look good on whatever device was being used, make it easier for people to find the Dunedin content they were looking for, and make sure users were discovering other shows that might interest them."
The result was a clean, accessible and modern website that looked beautiful on desktop and mobile devices, he said.
Listening recommendations are available by category and language.
A full schedule of OAR FM programmes and podcasts can be found on the new website at www.oar.org.nz.