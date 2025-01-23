New website designed around accessibility

OAR operations director Dominic Angelo-Laloli (standing) and community connector Arina Aizal check out the station’s new website. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Funding support from the ANZ Staff Foundation has enabled OAR FM to redesign its online platform, focusing on accessibility.

To begin the process, OAR operations director Domi Angelo-Laloli engaged local "accessibility champions" to review the station’s existing website and establish a wish list of features that would unlock the site’s potential.

Their perspectives ranged from lived experience of visual impairment to the professional expertise of an access consultant and educator.

Christchurch company Meta Digital was then tasked with the site design, focusing on accessibility, discoverability and speed.

Mr Angelo-Laloli said what people expected from a website had changed over time, as had the ways they were consuming media.

"We wanted the website to look good on whatever device was being used, make it easier for people to find the Dunedin content they were looking for, and make sure users were discovering other shows that might interest them."

The result was a clean, accessible and modern website that looked beautiful on desktop and mobile devices, he said.

Listening recommendations are available by category and language.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes and podcasts can be found on the new website at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford

Community Liason, OAR FM