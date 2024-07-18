NZIFF returns with a bumper selection

New Zealand International Film Festival Dunedin publicist Dallas Synnott holds some of the stacks of printed programmes that have arrived at the Regent Theatre and are being distributed around the city. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Film fans rejoice!

The New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) is just a month away, and printed programmes have arrived in Dunedin.

The popular annual winter film extravaganza will run from August 14-25, with all screenings to be held at the Regent Theatre this year.

Dunedin-based publicist Dallas Synnott said the festival would feature a selection of 86 films from across the globe and 19 shorts, curated by a team led by new artistic director Paolo Bertolin.

In a statement Mr Bertolin said selecting the films for the festival was "a delicate balancing act, reflecting on the state of cinema as both entertainment and art and as a porous vehicle channelling the state of our world".

Ms Synnott said the films came from 20 different countries and spanned a broad range of genres, and were divided into 10 strands — including New Zealand films, documentaries, portraits, horror/thriller, music, films by master directors, journeys into remote regions, and classics.

"We have a really strong selection of New Zealand films this year, including our opening night film We Were Dangerous by Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu," she said.

Another film that may have particular interest to Dunedin music fans was Head South, by Christchurch-born director Jonathan Ogilvie. The film celebrates the post-punk underground music scene and has music from the era and by Shayne Carter.

Ms Synnott said aspects of the festival would have a slightly different focus this year, aiming to encourage students to take part, but there would be plenty on offer for all ages to enjoy.

"It’s going to be fantastic for audiences to have the chance to come along and enjoy four or five films every day throughout the festival in the gorgeous surroundings of the Regent Theatre," she said.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back."

Tickets for Dunedin screenings in the New Zealand International Film Festival go on sale next Monday, July 22.