One-day music sale to be held by Regent Theatre

Volunteer Charlie Campbell holds a lute and is flanked by other instruments, vinyl records and books donated for the Regent Theatre Music Sale, coming up on June 10. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A lute, a guitar, violins, and a ukulele are among the musical instruments for sale, alongside a giant collection of music-related items, in next month’s Regent Theatre Music Sale.

Thousands of CDs, DVDs, and vinyl records will be sold alongside sheet music, books about music and musicians, posters and more in the music sale, to be held at the Regent Theatre on Saturday, June 10, from 10am to 8pm.

Co-ordinator Kath Wallace said the music sale was being held in addition to the giant Regent 24-Hour Book Sale, held in March, which raised about $100,000 for the theatre.

"We had such a lot of great music stuff donated that we couldn’t handle it at the same time as the book sale, so we decided to hold a special music sale," Mrs Wallace said.

The one-day sale would be held on the Regent Theatre stage and would hopefully be of interest to music lovers of all ages, as well as musicians.

"It will be a good chance for people to come and enjoy a smaller-scale sale at the theatre, in a nice, relaxed atmosphere," she said.

The music sale will be staffed by volunteers and Taskforce Green and local cadets will help with packing in and out. Proceeds will go towards the Regent Theatre, which is run by a charitable trust.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz