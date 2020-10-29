One-stop job shop event ahead

Ministry of Social Development Southern regional labour market manager Emma Hamilton and Platinum Recruitment relationship manager Dean Delaney say next week's Options 2020 event will be a valuable chance for employers, training organisations, and jobseekers to connect. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A "one-stop shop" to bring employers, training organisations, jobseekers, school-leavers, and graduates together is expected to attract hundreds of people.

The Options 2020 event, to be held in Dunedin next week under the Otago pop-up job shop banner, will involve 40 organisations — from horticulturists urgently seeking staff to tertiary education institutions.

Ministry of Social Development Southern regional labour market manager Emma Hamilton said Options 2020 would be a chance for school leavers, graduates and job seekers of all ages to access free specialist advice and knowledge of the southern job market.

"We have monthly pop-up job shops, but this is the big event for the year, and follows on from last year’s hugely successful event," Ms Hamilton said.

Platinum Recruitment relationship manager Dean Delaney said the event was "really interactive — you see people walking through the doors with their CVs and getting to make meaningful connections with employers".

While some industries were shrinking due to Covid-19, others were struggling for workers — such as the horticulture and viticulture industries, which would be actively recruiting through nine stalls at Options 2020, Mr Delaney said.

"They’ve got jobs galore this year," he said.

Ms Hamilton said, with the pandemic accelerating the pace of change in some industries, events such as Options 2020 aimed to help people to plan for a new future and map out how to get there.

Jointly organised by MSD, tertiary training providers, recruitment and support agencies, the free Options 2020 event will be held next Thursday, November 5, from 2pm to 5pm in the Glenroy Auditorium.