Path to Port Chalmers praised

Cyclists and walkers try out the St Leonards to Port Chalmers section of Te Ara Moana shared pathway on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The opening of the last 5km section of the West Harbour Te Ara Moana shared pathway last weekend is already proving a game-changer for residents of Port Chalmers, who can now use pedal-power to commute to work in town.

Minister of Transport David Parker joined Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, local dignitaries and hundreds of locals on Saturday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the chance to take a ride or walk on the new section of pathway from St Leonards to Port Chalmers.

Construction of the pathway and safety improvements on SH88, which included reclamation, realigning railway lines, building massive boardwalks, shifting road lanes and much more, has taken three years and cost $50million.

The project has been led by Waka Kotahi senior project manager Jason Forbes, with Downer as the lead contractor.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said Te Ara Moana shared pathway was a "hugely significant" project for the West Harbour community and would make a cycle commute a viable option, as well as a recreational resource and a drawcard for visitors.

Among those celebrating on Saturday were members of the West Harbour Community Board, which lobbied for the completion of a cycleway-walkway as a board project for more than 20 years.

Chairwoman Angela McErlane paid tribute to those who started the ball rolling many years ago, including late board member Jan Tucker, and those who had fought for the pathway ever since.

Former board chairman Cr Steve Walker and fellow members of the Harbour Cycle Network have also lobbied for the pathway for many years.

"It has been amazing to see it taking shape over the past three years — everyone who has worked on it deserves a huge shout-out," Ms McErlane said.

"A lot of people have worked hard to make it happen, so it is very exciting that it is finally finished."

The project had been an impressive feat of engineering, from the reclamation and railway work, to the building of a giant wall in the cutting at Roseneath.

Cutting the ribbon at the opening of the St Leonards to Port Chalmers section of Te Ara Moana shared pathway on Saturday are (from left) David Larcombe, of Downer, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, Minister of Transport David Parker and Labour list MP Rachel Brooking. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"It has taken a lot of perseverance to get it completed."

The Port Chalmers community was buzzing about the completion of Te Ara Moana shared pathway, and many people were already commuting by bike into town for work, Ms McErlane said.

"I think the weekends will really be the time when it gets a lot of use — especially as the weather gets warmer."

Carey’s Bay Historic Hotel owner Jo Kidston said Saturday’s opening day had resulted in a big influx of cyclists at the hotel, who had all enjoyed the experience of riding on Te Ara Moana shared pathway.

"It is an amazing achievement — the pathways is very well designed, and will be fabulous for Port Chalmers," Ms Kidston said.

"I think lots of people will now choose to cycle to work in town, and they will be able to do so safely, without having trucks breathing down their necks.

"And it will be good for visitors as well."

She predicted many locals and visitors would be keen to "bike the loop" — experiencing the cycleway-walkway that now extended from Portobello right around the harbour to Port Chalmers.

As chairwoman of the Port Chalmers Seafood Festival, coming up on September 30, Ms Kidston was looking forward to seeing many more people travelling on the shared pathway.

"We will be encouraging that, and will be working on lots of extra parking for bikes," she said.

